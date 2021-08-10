Kerala Women's panel submits draft bill to govt to check dowry harassment, flashy weddings

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Women's Commission on Monday submitted a draft Bill before the state government to check dowry harassment and ostentatious weddings. The draft Bill, 'Prevention of extravaganza and unlimited expenditure on marriages in Kerala, 2021', was submitted, the Commission said in a release.

The commission said the Bill was drafted to regulate ostentatious weddings which leads to serious social and economic issues including huge financial liability to the bride's family.

The move comes close on the heels of the public outrage over the death of a 24-year-old woman, who was found hanging at her in-laws' house in Kollam recently in a suspected case of death related to dowry harassment.

On July 8, the Commission had initiated a campaign to create awareness among the public against the practices of dowry in society.

The women's panel had also submitted its recommendations with regard to the amendments in the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

The Commission had observed that the gifts in the form of money, gold or clothes given to either of the spouses at the time of marriage is currently not considered as dowry under the Act.