Another Covid review meet today; will Govt ease unpopular norms on shop entry?

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government will take a call on further tightening the three conditions laid down for visiting shops and other establishments, after evaluating the current status of the COVID-19 spread in the state. This as well as review of the overall health situation and the impact of lockdown are on the agenda of the high-level meeting to be presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

As per a new order those who have completed more than two weeks after the first dose of vaccine, those who became Covid negative at least a month ago and those who received RT-PCR negative report within 72 hours are allowed to enter shops. There could be relaxations in these three conditions if there is an improvement in the total infection rate.

The Government has not yet accepted the demand for allowing dine-in at hotels and restaurants.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has asked the state government to provide clarification for a petition demanding the revocation of the government order discriminating between vaccinated and non vaccinated people.

Mala native Pauli Vadakkan had challenged the government's decision to deny entry to shops and offices based on the status of their vaccination.

The petitioner had also requested a test dose of the vaccine as he was allergic to certain medicines.

500 days since first Covid death

It has been 500 days since the first Covid death was reported in the state. Yakub Hussain Sait, 69, a resident of Mattanchery, was the first person who died of Covid in Kerala on March 28, 2020.

According to the government data, so far 17,852 deaths have occurred due to COVID-19 in the State. Of those infected with Covid-19, 0.5 percent succumbed to the infection.

Low death rate

The State Government claims that the death rate in Kerala is the lowest in the country. However, many say that the death rate would go up significantly if the deaths that had not been excluded from the Covid mortality list are also taken into account.

But it goes without saying that Kerala succeeded in keeping the death rate low compared to the neighbouring states because of its robust health care system.

The Government was forced to announce that it would declare the exact number of deaths after it was confronted with evidence about any attempy by authorities to conceal any Covid fatalities. However, the Government is yet to come out with the data yet.

Health Minister Veena George told assembly the other day that the process of gathering information on this matter was continuing in the districts.

Age wise details of Covid victims

Those above 65 years - 12,951

41-59 - 4045

18-40 - 722

O-17 - 29

Highest death rate

Thiruvananthapuram - 3335 (0.98)

Thrissur - 1903 (0.61)

Kozhikode - 1821 (0.58)

Lowest death rate

Idukki - 232 (0.24)

Wayanad 293 (0.33)

Kasargod 373 (0.33)