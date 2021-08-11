23,500 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.62L tests on Wednesday

Kerala reported 23,500 new COVID cases and 19,411 recoveries on Wednesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,75,957.

So far, 34,15,595 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 22,049 contracted the virus through contact while 84 came from outside the state and 109 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,62,130 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,89,07,675 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 14.49.

Thrissur, Malappuram and Ernakulam districts reported the most cases - 3124, 3109 and 2856 respectively.

A total of 116 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Wednesday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 18,120.

There are currently 4,85,480 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 4,56,991 are under home or institutional quarantine while 28,489 are in hospitals.

Reliance Foundation has informed that they will donate 2.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to Kerala. Interacted with their representatives today. @ril_foundation's gesture of solidarity will undoubtedly strengthen our vaccination drive. Heartfelt thanks. pic.twitter.com/d1WppE7VB4 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) August 11, 2021

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thrissur 3124 (contact cases - 3093)

Malappuram 3109 (3033)

Ernakulam 2856 (2760)

Kozhikode 2789 (2765)

Palakkad 2414 (1563)

Kollam 1633 (1622)

Alappuzha 1440 (1407)

Thiruvananthapuram 1255 (1152)

Kottayam 1227 (1188)

Kannur 1194 (1071)

Pathanamthitta 696 (676)

Idukki 637 (624)

Wayanad 564 (551)

Kasaragod 562 (544)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 1169

Kollam 1165

Pathanamthitta 532

Alappuzha 1073

Kottayam 1301

Idukki 353

Ernakulam 2024

Thrissur 2602

Palakkad 2177

Malappuram 2940

Kozhikode 2098

Wayanad 522

Kannur 1323

Kasaragod 132