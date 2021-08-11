No salary advance during Onam for state govt employees; bonus/allowance to be paid

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal said in the Assembly that state government employees will receive Onam bonus and festival allowance as usual.

However, unlike in the past, a salary advance will not be given to government employees for Onam. The minister said that this was due to the financial crunch in the wake of COVID-19.

Last season, state government employees were given an advance of Rs 15,000 during the festival period.

Meanwhile, the minister has also appealed to the employees to donate the bonus and allowance to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund if it was possible.

During the last Onam, government employees with a monthly salary of 27,360 and below were given Rs 4,000 as a bonus and those with a higher salary were granted a festival allowance of Rs 2,750.

