PPE-clad thieves strike at supermarket, medical store near Wadakkanchery

Thrissur: Incidents of theft by persons wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which came into vogue with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, are on the rise across the country. Two such cases were reported from Vellarakkad and Pannithadam areas, near Wadakkanchery, in Kerala's Thrissur district the other day.

The theft took place in a supermarket and a medical store in the wee hours of Wednesday.

They took Rs. 50,000 in cash and food articles from the supermarket. Rs 10,000 in cash was lost from the medical store. The break-ins happened between 1 am. and 4 am.

Manorama News has received the CCTV images of the theft. In the CCTV images, the accomplice of thieves could be seen standing outside the supermarket.

Thieves are camouflaging with PPE to evade police checks. Cops usually do not block anyone wearing it, even while travelling on a bike at midnight.

Erumapetty police have begun an investigation into the cases.