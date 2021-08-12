Kochi: Kerala Governor's anti-dowry appeal to students has found fruition with the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) becoming the first educational institution in the state to collect signed affidavits against dowry from its graduating students.

Last month Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had appealed to universities in the State to convince its students to sign bonds against the practice of dowry.

On Thursday, Dr Riji John, Vice-chancellor of KUFOS, handed over the declarations against dowry that were signed by students who received their degrees at the institution's 7th convocation held in Kochi.

Congratulating the graduates, Governor Khan said: "By signing affirmation against dowry, you stand out as leaders of the campaign against a nefarious practice that robs young men and women of their dignity."

Dr Riji John said that 386 students who graduated from KUFOS on the day, from 34 post-graduate and two undergraduate courses, had signed affidavits.

On allegations that seeking affidavits from students was an infringing into their private space, the vice-chancellor said: “Giving or taking dowry is against the law and we only asked them to make a commitment. To my knowledge, there was absolutely no objection from the part of the students,” said Dr Riji John.

It was last month that the Governor, who is also the chancellor of Kerala Universities, had suggested vice-chancellors get affidavits from students during admission to institutions and also at the time of graduation.