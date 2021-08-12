21,445 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.45L tests on Thursday

Kerala reported 21,445 new COVID cases and 20,723 recoveries on Thursday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,76,518.

So far, 34,36,318 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 20,316 contracted the virus through contact while 73 came from outside the state and 111 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,45,582 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,90,53,257 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 14.73.

Malappuram, Kozhikode and Thrissur districts reported the most cases - 3300, 2534 and 2465 respectively.

A total of 160 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Thursday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 18,280.

There are currently 4,83,172 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 4,54,689 are under home or institutional quarantine while 28,483 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram 3300 (contact cases - 3232)

Kozhikode 2534 (2491)

Thrissur 2465 (2441)

Ernakulam 2425 (2381)

Palakkad 2168 (1554)

Kollam 1339 (1334)

Kannur 1338 (1245)

Alappuzha 1238 (1224)

Kottayam 1188 (1130)

Thiruvananthapuram 933 (832)

Wayanad 720 (705)

Pathanamthitta 630 (613)

Idukki 589 (579)

Kasaragod 578 (555)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 1237

Kollam 690

Pathanamthitta 447

Alappuzha 742

Kottayam 1064

Idukki 471

Ernakulam 2703

Thrissur 2847

Palakkad 1850

Malappuram 3297

Kozhikode 2442

Wayanad 661

Kannur 1646

Kasaragod 626