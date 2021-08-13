Kerala BJP leaders face trust deficit with cadre, reveals probe into poll fiasco

Thiruvananthapuram: An internal probe into the BJP's poor show in the recent Kerala Legislative Assembly election revealed that its rank and file don't hold the State leaders in high regard.

The feedback received from the BJP cadres is that there has been a great decline in the party's efficiency and strength in recent times. They have strong dissatisfaction with the style of functioning and performance of many State-level leaders of the party.

The probe panel, divided into five teams, stayed in different parts of the State for four days and heard the party cadres working at the lower-level.

CORE COMMITTEE TO DISCUSS REPORTS NEXT WEEK

The party's State Core Committee will discuss all these five reports at its meeting slated for next week.

The leaders at the panchayat and block levels were asked by the probe committees to appear one by one before them and give a free and frank opinion on the reasons for the defeat. In the same way, the committees conducted a detailed hearing at the district-level, eliciting views from the district-level office-bearers and core committee members.

It was being pointed out by the workers that the organizational inefficiency has deeply affected the party machinery in the State from top to bottom.

According to party cadres, the leaders working at the grassroots are not getting involved in public issues. Nobody is motivating them to take up issues that are dear to the public.

The State and the district leaders have lost their connection with the grassroots. They are neither getting involved nor monitoring party work at the lower level. They end up doing press conferences and making press statements daily, rendering no real party work.

'KODAKARA CASE A SHAME'

It was also pointed out that the morale of the party workers is at its lowest ebb. But it could have been easily brought back. But the Kodakara hawala case, which came at the most inopportune time, dented the party's public image.

Some office-bearers told the probe panel that the sheer inefficiency and silence of some leaders in connection with the Kodakara case have questioned the very existence and integrity of ordinary party workers.

Some workers pointed out that only because of the systematic election work of the RSS, the party managed to muster the vote share accrued in the Assembly polls.

Some others have said that the party had to be on the defensive at the very start of electioneering after RSS ideologue Balashankar made a public statement about the existence of a BJP-CPM secret deal.

The core committee will discuss these reports in the presence of C.P.Radhakrishnan, Prabhari in-charge of party affairs in Kerala.