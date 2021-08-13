Judicial inquiry against Central agencies over gold-smuggling cases to be called off

Kochi: The Justice V K Mohanan Commission constituted by the Kerala Government to look into the charges against Central investigation agencies probing the multiple cases pertaining to the UAE Consulate-related gold smuggling is being wound up prematurely.

The government is gearing up to wind up the Commission without waiting for the final verdict of the High Court.

The Commission was entrusted with the task of probing the activities of Enforcement Directorate, Customs and the Income Tax Department. These agencies were in investigating the cases pertaining to gold smuggling through diplomatic channel.

The judicial commission was appointed for a six-month term through a government notification issued on May 7, 2021.

Even though there is no legal hindrance in using the office and staff till the completion of the tenure, in view of the interim stay granted by the High Court on Wednesday the Commission is unlikely to continue on the technicality of the government notification.

Nine staff members and judicial officers have been allowed for the Commission's office.

On expected lines

The Left Democratic Front Government had set up the Commission on the basis of the statements of the accused in the gold smuggling case that they were forced by Enforcement Directorate officials to give statements against the Kerala Chief minister, his cabinet colleagues and the Speaker.

Legal experts had pointed out then itself that the Cabinet decision was against the Commission's of Inquiry Act. The central investigation agencies had taken a stand that the State Government has no right to order a judicial probe into matters which fall within the purview of the Central government.

The Kerala High Court accepted the argument that a parallel investigation would adversely affect the probe into the gold-smuggling case besides jeopardizing the investigation process.

The high court had earlier scrapped the FIRs registered against the ED officials by the Crime Branch in connection with the allegations of the accused.