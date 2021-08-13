20,452 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.42L tests on Friday

Kerala reported 20,452 new COVID cases and 16,856 recoveries on Friday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,80,000.

So far, 34,53,174 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 19,328 contracted the virus through contact while 63 came from outside the state and 101 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,42,501 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,91,95,758 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 14.35.

Malappuram, Kozhikode and Ernakulam districts reported the most cases - 3010, 2426 and 2388 respectively.

A total of 114 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Friday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 18,394.

There are currently 4,90,836 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 4,62,416 are under home or institutional quarantine while 28,420 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram 3010 (contact cases - 2961)

Kozhikode 2426 (2396)

Ernakulam 2388 (2334)

Thrissur 2384 (2358)

Palakkad 1930 (1319)

Kannur 1472 (1390)

Kollam 1378 (1370)

Thiruvananthapuram 1070 (967)

Kottayam 1032 (963)

Alappuzha 998 (968)

Pathanamthitta 719 (693)

Kasaragod 600 (589)

Wayanad 547 (531)

Idukki 498 (489)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 852

Kollam 947

Pathanamthitta 426

Alappuzha 1165

Kottayam 957

Idukki 179

Ernakulam 2103

Thrissur 2679

Palakkad 1608

Malappuram 2167

Kozhikode 1772

Wayanad 280

Kannur 1003

Kasaragod 718