19,451 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.39L tests on Saturday

Kerala reported 19,451 new COVID cases and 19,104 recoveries on Saturday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,80,240.

So far, 34,72,278 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 18,410 contracted the virus through contact while 93 came from outside the state and 95 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,39,223 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,93,34,981 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 13.97.

Malappuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 3038, 2475 and 2440 respectively.

A total of 105 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Saturday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 18,499.

There are currently 4,94,429 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 4,66,132 are under home or institutional quarantine while 28,297 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram - 3,038 (contact cases - 2,953)

Thrissur - 2,475 (2,459)

Kozhikode - 2,440 (2,404)

Ernakulam - 2,243 (2,200)

Palakkad - 1,836 (1,280)

Kollam - 1,234 (1,229)

Alappuzha - 1,150 (1,134)

Kannur - 1,009 (896)

Thiruvananthapuram - 945 (874)

Kottayam - 900 (853)

Wayanad - 603 (581)

Pathanamthitta - 584 (571)

Kasaragod - 520 (513)

Idukki - 474 (463)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,174

Kollam - 662

Pathanamthitta - 405

Alappuzha - 1,275

Kottayam - 753

Idukki - 330

Ernakulam - 2,037

Thrissur - 2,551

Palakkad - 1,608

Malappuram - 2,950

​​Kozhikode - 2,417

Wayanad - 772

Kannur - 1,322

Kasaragod - 848