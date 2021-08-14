2,301 had COVID-19 reinfection so far in Kerala, says report

Thiruvananthapuram: Only 2,301 people in Kerala have been diagnosed with COVID-19 twice, according to a report of the State Health Department.

Of the total number of people who were down with the disease since its outbreak in early 2020, just 0.2 per cent got infected that year itself. But this year, it has reduced to 0.02 per cent, as per a study carried out in the 14 districts of the State.

The Principal Secretary of the Health Department submitted the reinfection figures during a Covid review meeting the other day.

(Reinfection means a person who became sick once, recovered, and then later became infected again.)

Only people who tested positive for the disease-causing coronavirus from October last year to April this year were examined for reinfections.

As per global norms, an interval of 102 days is set to determine if one had reinfection.

Of the 5.38 lakh Covid-infected in 2020, at least 1,597 reported the disease again. This year, 28.11 lakh people were infected with Covid, and re-infections were reported in 704.

(Until Friday, August 13, 2021, 34,53,174 people have been cured of the disease, but 18,394 died as per official figures.)

But health experts say the figures may not be accurate. According to information from hospitals, the number of Covid reinfections is likely to be higher than this.

The health department also concedes that this may not be entirely accurate.

Key findings

• Number of re-infections highest in Malappuram district: 454. Least in Wayanad: 38.

• The 331 cases in Malappuram were reported in 2020.

• More youngsters were getting Covid reinfection. Reinfections reported mostly among 20 to 30-year olds.

District-wise reinfection data

Thiruvananthapuram - 230, Kollam - 157, Pathanamthitta - 140, Alappuzha - 132, Kottayam – 109, Idukki - 42, Ernakulam - 242, Thrissur - 215, Palakkad - 134, Malappuram - 454, Kozhikode - 236, Wayanad - 38, Kannur - 93 and Kasaragod - 79.