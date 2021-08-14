Special vaccination drive from today, daily 5 lakh doses to be administered

Thiruvananthapuram: A mass vaccination drive against COVID-19 will be undertaken in Kerala for residents of containment zones. A review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday decided to conduct the special vaccination drive in the State for three days, starting from Saturday.

The residents of the containment zones will be tested for COVID-19 first, followed by the administration of vaccines to those who had tested negative.

The District Collectors are assigned with the task of conducting the drive. It can be undertaken either through spot registration or through any other convenient mode.

The plan is to give vaccines to 5 lakh people daily. As per the plan, 40,000 doses of the vaccines will be administered in each 10 big districts of the State daily. In four smaller districts, 25,000 doses of the jab will be given on a daily basis.

The State had received 13 lakh doses of vaccines from the Centre in the last three days.

In view of Plus-One admissions, online classes and examinations, the teachers have been exempted from the Covid duty.

Only 'pookkalam' allowed

In view of the prevailing social distancing norms only the laying of 'pookkalam' will be allowed in government offices.

Prior permission is needed for all public activities in the State. The crowding of people has been banned.

There will be no further relaxations in curbs over COVID-19.

Union Health Minister's visit

A Central team led by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will reach Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

In the afternoon, the team will hold a review meeting, which is to be attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George.

The Union Health Minister will be accompanied by officials such as Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, National Centre for Disease Control Director Sujith Singh and Child Health Department Deputy Commissioner Dr Pradeep Haldar.