Man killed in blast at Venjaramoodu, narrow escape for kin

Our Correspondent
Published: August 15, 2021 12:23 PM IST

Venjaramoodu: A 40-year-old man, who had an explosive strapped on to his body, blew himself up near Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Attingal native Murali, who was apparently targeting his wife and children.

The incident happened near his wife's house at Thempammoodu on Saturday evening. Murali had not been on good terms with his wife.

The police suspect that the blast occurred as Murali set fire to the explosive and tried to run into the house where is wife and children lived. The dismembered body parts were strewn around. The sound of the blast was heard even 2km away.

RELATED ARTICLES

Murali's own children, two children of his sister-in-law, and wife's parents were just 50mts away during the blast but all of them had a narrow escape.

Murali is suspected to have obtained the explosive from the quarry where he worked.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout