Tricolour upside down: Kerala BJP makes goof-up while hoisting national flag

Our Correspondent
Published: August 15, 2021 01:34 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP made a goof-up while hoisting the national flag on the Independence Day in Kerala. Party state president K Surendran initially unfurled the Tricolour upside down at the state committee office on Sunday. The mistake was rectified soon after.

Former MLA O Rajagopal and other state leaders were also present with Surendran. The Tricolour had been tied upside down prior to hoisting.

As the flag was being raised, the leaders noticed the mistake. Immediately, the flag was set right and hoisted properly.

