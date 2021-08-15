18,582 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.22L tests on Sunday

Kerala reported 18,582 new COVID cases and 20,089 recoveries on Sunday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 1,78,630.

So far, 34,92,367 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 17,626 contracted the virus through contact while 141 came from outside the state and 68 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,22,970 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,94,57,951 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 15.11.

Malappuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 2681, 2423 and 2368 respectively.

A total of 102 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Sunday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 18,601.

There are currently 4,99,031 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 4,71,395 are under home or institutional quarantine while 27,636 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram - 2,681 (contact cases - 2,580)

Thrissur - 2,423 (2,403)

Kozhikode - 2,368 (2,330)

Ernakulam - 2,161 (2,150)

Palakkad - 1,771 (1,238)

Kannur - 1,257 (1,166)

Kollam - 1,093 (1,084)

Alappuzha - 941 (922)

Kottayam - 929 (874)

Thiruvananthapuram - 927 (894)

Idukki - 598 (587)

Pathanamthitta - 517 (498)

Wayanad - 497 (492)

Kasaragod - 419 (408)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,174

Kollam - 1,614

Pathanamthitta - 627

Alappuzha - 1,199

Kottayam - 672

Idukki - 307

Ernakulam - 1,885

Thrissur - 2,536

Palakkad - 2,243

Malappuram - 2987

Kozhikode - 2,497

Wayanad - 658

Kannur - 1,047

Kasaragod - 643