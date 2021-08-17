Congress high command zeroes in on new DCC chiefs, intense lobbying still on

New Delhi: The Congress high command has begun the process of finalizing the names for the new District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents to be appointed soon. It is vetting the names of those who were found a place in the draft list given by the KPCC leadership.

In some districts where more than one name for DCC chiefs was given by the KPCC, the high command will make the final choice.

Active lobbying is on for the posts and many names are doing the rounds. The KPCC leadership is of the view that once the list is published, the discontent, if any, over selection would subside.

The prominent 'A' and 'I' factions of the party in the State have dropped enough hints that they are not going to cooperate with the process of selection of office-bearers.

The Congress high command has not yet spoken to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and former Opposition Leader in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, who have been sulking over the manner in which the draft list of DCC presidents has been prepared by the KPCC. However, a section of the leadership claimed that both of the leaders would be taken into confidence before releasing the final list.

Both the groups are peeved at the statement of the Opposition Leader V.D.Satheesan the other day that no complaints had been received about the preparation of office-bearers' list. The final announcement is getting delayed likely because of the complaints raised by Chandy and Chennithala.

Chandy and Chennithala had also raised similar objections when the KPCC president and the Opposition Leader in Assembly were appointed. Later, Rahul Gandhi called them to New Delhi and listened to their woes.

During the meeting, both the leaders had reportedly submitted some names to Rahul for officer-bearers' posts. Sudhakaran and Satheeshan seemed to have raised objections to many of the names suggested by them.

Amid this ongoing tussle, Sudhakaran and Satheeshan went to Delhi and almost finalised the list of DCC presidents. This had infuriated Chandy and Chennithala, who are heading the two established factions in the party.

Front-runners to head the DCCs



Kottayam: Nattakom Suresh and Jomon Aikkara



Ernakulam: Muhammed Shiyas

Thrissur: T.V.Chandra Mohan and Jose Valloor

Malappuram: Aryaadan Shoukath and V.S.Joy

Kozhikode: K.Praveen Kumar

Wayanad: K.K.Abraham and P.D.Saji

Kannur: Martin George and K.P.Saju

Kasaragod: Khader Mangad and P.K.Faizal