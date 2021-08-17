CPM brings in stringent norms for LDF ministers, personal staff

Thiruvananthapuram: As part of ensuring good governance during the second Pinarayi Vijayan Ministry, the state committee of the CPM has come up with a stringent code of conduct for both ministers and those working as personal staff at the ministers' offices.

The CPM took this proactive step to ensure more control over the government in order to avoid the repetition of the kind of allegations and controversies that had dogged the previous Pinarayi Government.

According to the new guideline, each department should give utmost focus on implementing promises made in the LDF's election manifesto. The policy decisions, while being implemented, should not run contrary to the promises made in the manifesto.

Ministers' offices should work in a highly disciplined and transparent manner. It should not end up in any controversies or underhand dealings. Ministers should command strict control over personal staff. Ministers should stay put in the Capital for five days a week for office work.

Ministers should attend to office work at the Secretariat five days a week.

Corruption at the level of personal staff of ministers will not be tolerated. There should not be any deviance on the part of ministers or ministers' offices with regard to the implementation of policy decisions formulated by the party.

The guideline clearly delineates the nature of the relationship between the government and the party. The party should not act as a power centre. Steps should be taken to propagate the good work being done by the LDF Government among the people.

Party to tighten control in co-op sector



In the wake of the infamous Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam in which many party cadres are involved, the CPM is also toying with the idea of tightening its control over those party members who have been drafted for work in the cooperative sector. The State secretariat has already prepared a guideline for this purpose.



Meanwhile, the Assembly poll review report approved by the party central committee was presented before the state committee meeting. The meeting of the party State committee will end on Tuesday.

Call to resist moves to weaken parliamentary democracy



The CPM state committee meeting urged the people to resist the move by the BJP-led Central Government to weaken parliamentary democracy.



The party came down heavily on the BJP Government for its role in derailing the smooth functioning of Parliament during the last monsoon session.

The recent observations made by the Supreme Court Chief Justice vindicated the stand of the Opposition parties in this regard, it said.