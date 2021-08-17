21,613 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala after 1.3 lakh tests, TPR at 15.48%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 21,613 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday after testing 1,39,623 samples, making the Test Positivity Rate soar to 15.48 per cent.

The number of active patients in the state reached 1,75,167 after 18,556 more recover from the infection, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

With 127 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's toll rose to 18,870. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the new cases, 20,248 had contracted the virus through contact while 92 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 1,181 is yet to be traced.

There are 92 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 37,24,030 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 35,29,465 recovered.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 3,193

Ernakulam - 2,643

Thrissur - 2,470

Kozhikode - 2,322

Palakkad - 2,134

Kollam - 1,692

Kannur - 1,306

Alappuzha - 1,177

Kottayam - 1,155

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,155

Pathanamthitta - 824

Wayanad - 619

Kasaragod - 509

Idukki - 414

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 764

Kollam - 1,523

Pathanamthitta - 595

Alappuzha - 822

Kottayam - 1,088

Idukki - 420

Ernakulam - 2,292

Thrissur - 2,468

Palakkad - 2,291

Malappuram - 2,015

Kozhikode - 2,138

Wayanad - 504

Kannur - 769

Kasaragod - 867

Testing and quarantine

Till Tuesday, 2,96,85,152 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 4,96,349 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 4,68,468 are under home or institutional quarantine while 27,881 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 2,409 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

Under the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) categorization, there are 634 wards in 87 local bodies across Kerala where the WIPR is above 8. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.