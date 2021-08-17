HC stresses on rights of pedestrians, slams neglect of footpaths

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has highlighted the need for proper footpaths for pedestrians on at least the major roads.

"Roads are not only for vehicular traffic. Footpath is also part of it. It is not right for those who make policy decisions on roads and authorities who implement these to ignore the matter,” the court pointed out.

The High Court directed the state government and the local bodies, including the Cochin Corporation, to urgently resolve the issue. Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on a petition on the poor quality of roads.

“Even after the road is built, the construction materials and debris are not removed from the footpath. Everyone is forgetting about the pedestrians. It is not possible to ignore this at a time when a lot of importance is accorded to the rights of pedestrians. The indifference over footpaths cannot be allowed anymore, the court stated.

The HC has sought the response of the state government and road authorities.

The case will be considered again on September 6.