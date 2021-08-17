M S Swaminathan, Thanu Padmanabhan bag Kerala's top science prize

Thiruvananthapuram: Eminent farm scientist and 'father of green revolution' in the country, M S Swaminathan and well-known physicist Thanu Padmanabhan have been chosen for Kerala Science Prize 2021.

The highest award in the field of science, instituted jointly by the state Department of Science and Technology and Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, is envisaged to honour distinguished scientists in various streams.

The award comprises a purse of 2 lakh rupees, a citation and a plaque, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

Swaminathan was chosen for the recognition considering his lifelong achievements in the field of agriculture research while Padmanabhan's accomplishments in the area of theoretical physics helped him win the top recognition of the state, the statement added.