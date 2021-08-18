21,427 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.38L tests on Wednesday

Kerala reported 21,427 new COVID cases and 18,731 recoveries on Wednesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,77,683.

So far, 35,48,196 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 20,262 contracted the virus through contact while 108 came from outside the state and 86 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,38,225 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,98,23,377 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 15.5.

Malappuram, Kozhikode and Ernakulam districts reported the most cases - 3089, 2821 and 2636 respectively.

A total of 179 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Wednesday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 19,049.

There are currently 4,98,630 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 4,70,771 are under home or institutional quarantine while 27,859 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram - 3,089 (contact cases - 2,994)

Kozhikode - 2,821 (2,794)

Ernakulam - 2,636 (2,591)

Thrissur - 2,307 (2,291)

Palakkad - 1,924 (1,260)

Kannur - 1,326 (1,222)

Kollam - 1,311 (1,303)

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,163 (1,100)

Kottayam - 1,133 (1,071)

Alappuzha - 1,005 (985)

Idukki - 773 (764)

Pathanamthitta - 773 (743)

Kasaragod - 607 (590)

Wayanad - 559 (554)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 782

Kollam - 293

Pathanamthitta - 546

Alappuzha - 1,177

Kottayam - 1,226

Idukki - 424

Ernakulam - 2,100

Thrissur - 2,530

Palakkad - 2,200

Malappuram - 2,935

Kozhikode - 2,207

Wayanad - 676

Kannur - 1,116

Kasaragod - 519