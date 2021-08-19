COVID-19: 21,116 cases in Kerala on Thursday, TPR rises above 16%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 21,116 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 37,66,573.
As many as 19,296 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 35,67,492.
The active cases touched 1,79,303, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.
In the last 24 hours, 1,30,768 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 16.15 per cent. So far, 2,99,54,145 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.
With 197 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 19,246.
Of the positive cases, 115 were health workers, while 102 had come from outside the state and 19,954 infected through contact. The source of infection of 945 among them is unknown.
The Kerala government is ready to vaccinate children against COVID-19 and will take steps as soon as approval for it is received from the Centre, George said.
Presently, over 52 per cent of those above 18 years have received the first dose and over 19 per cent have received the second jab of vaccine, she said and claimed that this was higher than the national average.
District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:
Thrissur 2873
Malappuram 2824
Ernakulam 2527
Kozhikode 2401
Palakkad 1948
Kollam 1418
Kannur 1370
Alappuzha 1319
Thiruvananthapuram 955
Kottayam 925
Pathanamthitta 818
Wayanad 729
Kasaragod 509
Idukki 500
District-wise breakup of recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram 1416
Kollam 371
Pathanamthitta 500
Alappuzha 821
Kottayam 1447
Idukki 393
Ernakulam 2174
Thrissur 2542
Palakkad 2290
Malappuram 2712
Kozhikode 2459
Wayanad 594
Kannur 1106
Kasaragod 471
Testing and quarantine
A total of 4,99,903 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,72,523 are under home or institutional quarantine and 27,380 are in hospitals.
2283 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.
The Weekly Infection Population Ratio is above eight in 414 wards in the state.