COVID-19: 21,116 cases in Kerala on Thursday, TPR rises above 16%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 21,116 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 37,66,573.

As many as 19,296 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 35,67,492.

The active cases touched 1,79,303, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 1,30,768 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 16.15 per cent. So far, 2,99,54,145 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

With 197 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 19,246.

Of the positive cases, 115 were health workers, while 102 had come from outside the state and 19,954 infected through contact. The source of infection of 945 among them is unknown.

The Kerala government is ready to vaccinate children against COVID-19 and will take steps as soon as approval for it is received from the Centre, George said.

Presently, over 52 per cent of those above 18 years have received the first dose and over 19 per cent have received the second jab of vaccine, she said and claimed that this was higher than the national average.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thrissur 2873

Malappuram 2824

Ernakulam 2527

Kozhikode 2401

Palakkad 1948

Kollam 1418

Kannur 1370

Alappuzha 1319

Thiruvananthapuram 955

Kottayam 925

Pathanamthitta 818

Wayanad 729

Kasaragod 509

Idukki 500

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 1416

Kollam 371

Pathanamthitta 500

Alappuzha 821

Kottayam 1447

Idukki 393

Ernakulam 2174

Thrissur 2542

Palakkad 2290

Malappuram 2712

Kozhikode 2459

Wayanad 594

Kannur 1106

Kasaragod 471

Testing and quarantine

A total of 4,99,903 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,72,523 are under home or institutional quarantine and 27,380 are in hospitals.

2283 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

The Weekly Infection Population Ratio is above eight in 414 wards in the state.