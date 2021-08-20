Govt announces Rs 3.20 crore for 87 children orphaned by COVID in Kerala

Kerala government has sanctioned Rs 3.20 crore as financial assistance for children who had been orphaned by COVID-19. This was announced by Health Minister Veena George on Friday.

Earlier, when the decision to provide financial help to orphans was first made, it was said that the benefit would be provided only to those children whose parents had died while they were COVID positive. Now, it has been decided to extend the benefit to even children whose parents had died after turning COVID negative, provided the death took place within three months of turning negative and was the result of COVID-related complications.

The assistance includes a fixed deposit of Rs 3 lakh and a monthly payment of Rs 2,000 for each child till he/she attains the age of 18. Besides, the education expenses of the child till degree would be met from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

At the moment, 87 children have been identified for the assistance. The health minister said that the workers of Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) would first visit houses where the deaths had happened, collect details of the children and then forward a status report to the district child protection committee.

Here are the children who are eligible for the financial package. One, children who had lost both their parents to COVID. Two, children of parents who had turned negative but had died within three months from COVID-related complications. Three, children who had lost one of their parents earlier and had their only remaining parent taken by COVID. Four, children who were abandoned earlier by their parents and whose only guardian had succumbed to the virus. Five, children who had lost their parents or were abandoned by them and were under the care of relatives and whose existing guardians had lost their lives to COVID.

All such children, irrespective of their economic status, would be provided the benefit. However, those families receiving the family pension for government employees will not be considered for the benefit.

The minister said that children would not be considered if the present guardians of these kids give in writing that they did not require the assistance. Nonetheless, the scheme allows guardians to join the scheme any time before the kid turns 18.

The one-time assistance of Rs 3 lakh, which will be deposited in the bank account of the child and her guardian, can be withdrawn only after the child reaches 18 years. The monthly assistance of Rs 2000 will also be transferred to the same bank account.

The education expenses will be transferred directly to the institutions from the CMDRF.