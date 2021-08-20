On Thiruvonam eve, 20,224 cases in Kerala, TPR nearly 17%

Thiruvananthapuram: On the eve of Thiruvonam, Kerala on Friday recorded 20,224 COVID-19 cases, pushing the total cases reported from the state to 37,86,797.

In the last 24 hours, 1,19,385 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 16.94 per cent. So far, 3,00,73,530 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

With the massive floods in 2018 and another one the following year, and the two years of Covid pandemic, Keralites have not had the Onam revelry for the fourth successive year.

Even though the Onam festival is a 10-day affair, the three key days start Friday and end with Avittam on Sunday, with Thiruvonam on Saturday being the most important day.

As many as 17,142 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 35,84,634.

The active cases touched 1,82,285, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

With 99 deaths being reported on Friday, the state's death toll has risen to 19,345.

Of the positive cases, 97 were health workers, while 137 had come from outside the state and 19,205 infected through contact. The source of infection of 785 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thrissur 2,795

Ernakulam 2,707

Kozhikode 2,705

Malappuram 2,611

Palakkad 1,528

Kollam 1,478

Alappuzha 1,135

Kottayam 1,115

Kannur 1,034

Thiruvananthapuram 835

Pathanamthitta 797

Wayanad 524

Idukki 520

Kasaragod 440

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 1096

Kollam 822

Pathanamthitta 805

Alappuzha 1346

Kottayam 802

Idukki 303

Ernakulam 1507

Thrissur 2492

Palakkad 2363

Malappuram 2115

Kozhikode 1525

Wayanad 292

Kannur 1065

Kasaragod 609

A total of 4,91,871 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,64,919 are under home or institutional quarantine and 26,952 are in hospitals.

2121 people were admitted in hospitals on Friday.