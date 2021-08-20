Liquor outlets in Kerala will be closed on Thiruvonam

Thiruvananthapuram: Liquor outlets and bars will be closed in Kerala on Thiruvonam day (Saturday) to avoid crowding, informed the state excise department.

The Excise Department has notified its various divisions to ensure that all foreign liquor outlets throughout the state are closed on Thiruvonam.

"As the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) outlets usually remain closed on the occasion of Thiruvonam, there is a possibility of crowding and COVID protocol violation at the other foreign liquor outlets," said a statement issued by Deputy Excise Commissioner Pradeepkumar K.

"Hence, the government has suggested stopping the sale through foreign liquor outlets in the state on Thiruvonam."

Earlier, the state government had denied permission to liquor outlets to operate on Independence Day citing the spike in coronavirus cases.