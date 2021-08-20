Malayalam
30 lakh ration card holders yet to get Onam food kit

Our Correspondent
Published: August 20, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Food kit
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government had set a target of supplying Onam food kits to all ration card holders much ahead of Thiruvonam, the day when the Onam festivities peak. However, the plans have gone haywire at several places even as ration shops would now remain shut from Saturday to Monday.

The distribution of free Onam kits at many ration shops was erratic due to the non-availability of enough stock. This led to quarrel in front of many ration shops and at many places, the desperate card holders had to go back home empty-handed.

As per the latest estimates, around 30 lakh ration card holders are yet to get  the food kit. Of the total 90.67 lakh ration card holders in the State, only  60.60 lakh persons got the packs. 

On Friday, the Uthradam day, ration shops are open. But all rations shops will remain closed for three days, from Saturday to Monday. Those, who do not get the kit on Friday, will have to wait till Tuesday.

Ration dealers claimed enough stock was not supplied though the E-PoS (Electronic Point of Sale) machine of the Civil Supplies Department showed adequate stock. 

Thiruvonam is on Saturday.

