Silver Line Project: Primary land acquisition work to commence as govt grants nod

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has accorded permission to start preliminary work for acquiring 955.13 hectares of land spanning over 11 districts in the State for the much-touted semi high-speed rail corridor, Kerala SilverLine Project, from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram.

The government has notified the survey numbers of the land to be taken over for the purpose.

The final approval for the land acquisition will be given only after getting the Railway Board report, social impact assessment study report, and the recommendations of the expert committee and the District Collectors.

The government has also decided to open a tahsildar's office in 11 districts for land acquisition purposes. About 18 staff, including a special tahsildar, will be posted in each office. Besides, an office of a special deputy collector will be opened for coordinating the work.

During the first stage, the government's plan is to take a loan of Rs 2,100 crore from the KIIFB for land acquisition purposes.

The area of land (in hectares) to be acquired by the government in each district for the SilverLine Project is given below:

Thiruvananthapuram: 78 hectares, Kollam: 83, Pathanamthitta: 44, Alappuzha: 42, Kottayam: 108, Ernakulam: 120, Thrissur: 111, Malappuram: 110, Kozhikode: 42, Kannur: 51 and Kasaragod: 161.

The 529.45 km project is aimed at addressing the transportation needs and reducing the total travel time between the northern and southern extremities of the State to less than 4 hours, compared with the present 10 to 12 hours.