Kerala reports 17,106 fresh cases, TPR soars to 17.73%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Saturday recorded 17,106 COVID-19 cases while 20,846 persons recovered from the infection.
In the last 24 hours, 96,481 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 17.73 per cent.
The active cases touched 1,78,462, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.
With 83 deaths being reported on Saturday, the state's COVID toll has risen to 19,428.
District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:
Malappuram 2,558
Kozhikode 2,236
Thrissur 2,027
Ernakulam 1,957
Palakkad 1,624
Kollam 1,126
kottayam 1,040
Kannur 919
Alappuzha 870
Thiruvananthapuram 844
Wyanad 648
Pathanamthitta 511
Idukki 460
Kasaragod 283
District-wise breakup of recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram 902
Kollam 1,157
Pathanamthitta 485
Alappuzha 1,471
Kottayam 1,027
Idukki 621
Ernakulam 2,327
Thrissur 2,433
Palakkad 2,211
Malappuram 3,577
Kozhikode 2,324
Wayanad 709
Kannur 1,099
Kasaragod 503
A total of 4,92,339 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,65,079 are under home or institutional quarantine and 27,260 are in hospitals. On Saturday, 1,901 persons were admitted in hospitals.