Kerala reports 17,106 fresh cases, TPR soars to 17.73%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Saturday recorded 17,106 COVID-19 cases while 20,846 persons recovered from the infection.

In the last 24 hours, 96,481 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 17.73 per cent.



The active cases touched 1,78,462, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

With 83 deaths being reported on Saturday, the state's COVID toll has risen to 19,428.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Malappuram 2,558

Kozhikode 2,236

Thrissur 2,027

Ernakulam 1,957

Palakkad 1,624

Kollam 1,126

kottayam 1,040

Kannur 919

Alappuzha 870

Thiruvananthapuram 844

Wyanad 648

Pathanamthitta 511

Idukki 460

Kasaragod 283



District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 902

Kollam 1,157

Pathanamthitta 485

Alappuzha 1,471

Kottayam 1,027

Idukki 621

Ernakulam 2,327

Thrissur 2,433

Palakkad 2,211

Malappuram 3,577

Kozhikode 2,324

Wayanad 709

Kannur 1,099

Kasaragod 503



A total of 4,92,339 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,65,079 are under home or institutional quarantine and 27,260 are in hospitals. On Saturday, 1,901 persons were admitted in hospitals.