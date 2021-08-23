Malayalam
Bank official allegedly dies by suicide in Kottayam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 23, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Kottayam: A 26-year-old bank official allegedly died by suicide on Monday by setting himself ablaze at a building adjacent to his residence.

Vishnu Bhaskar of Manganam Painkulathu House, who was a bachelor, was employed in South Indian Bank, Kozhencherry, the police said.

The locals and relatives found smoke and fire coming out of the building, went in and saw him on fire.

According to the police, the man doused kerosene over his body and set himself ablaze.

His family was away attending a wedding of a relative when the incident occurred.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471-2552056)

