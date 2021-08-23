Kerala sees 13,383 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, TPR is 15.63%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 13,383 COVID-19 positive cases and 90 related deaths on Monday, taking the total number of those affected in the state by the viral infection to 38,27,688.

State Health Minister Veena George said 85,650 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 15.63 per cent. Till now, 3,03,19,067 samples have been tested in the state.

Among the districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of cases on Monday at 1,828, followed by Kozhikode with 1,633 and Ernakulam 1,566.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thrissur – 1,828 (contact cases – 1,814)

Kozhikode – 1,633 (1,601)

Ernakulam – 1,566 (1,531)

Palakkad – 1,503 (1,010)

Malappuram – 1,497 (1,457)

Kollam – 1,103 (1,098)

Thiruvananthapuram – 810 (740)

Alappuzha – 781 (768)

Kannur – 720 (639)

Kottayam – 699 (629)

Wayanad – 378 (372)

Pathanamthitta – 372 (352)

Kasaragod – 257 (252)

Idukki – 236 (229)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Ernakulam – 4,553

Malappuram – 3,175

Kozhikode – 2,527

Thrissur – 2,117

Palakkad – 2,055

Kollam – 1,549

Kannur – 1,170

Alappuzha – 1,044

Kottayam – 786

Wayanad – 706

Pathanamthitta – 629

Thiruvananthapuram – 601

Kasaragod – 546

Idukki – 464

The minister said out of those found infected on Monday, 39 reached the state from outside, 12,492 contracted the disease from their contacts.

"The sources of infection of 771 are yet to be traced. 81 health workers are also among the infected," minister noted in a release.

As many as 21,942 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the state to 36,53,008. Currently, there are 1,54,563 people under treatment in the state.

Of the 4,71,921 people under observation for suspected infection, 4,45,342 are home/institutional quarantined and 26,579 hospitalised. As many as 1647 people were hospitalised since Sunday.

Tight restrictions are in force in 414 wards of 74 local bodies where the weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) is above 8 per cent.

'Next four weeks crucial'

Earlier in the day, the minister had cautioned the people that the coming four weeks are going to be very crucial for COVID situation as the state just saw another Onam festival season end.

The 10-day Onam festivities came to a close on Sunday and before the festival season began itself, Kerala had more than 50 per cent of the daily new COVID cases and had the highest number of active cases in the country.

"It's not possible to enforce lockdown all the time as the economic activity has to go and it's the responsibility of the government to protect both lives and livelihoods. We have made it very clear to ensure maintaining all COVID protocols and while some did it, at many places things did not go the way it should have," she said.

"The presence of the Delta variant is a cause of concern and a third wave is also expected and hence the coming weeks are going to be very crucial," said George.