Crucial review meets to discuss post Onam Covid situation in Kerala today

Thiruvananthapuram: Crucial meetings will be convened on Tuesday to assess the Covid situation in the state after Onam. The health department's special review meeting led by the Health Minister will be held at 10am on Tuesday, while the weekly review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister will be at 3.30pm.

Along with ways to counter the disease spread, the meetings will decide if more curbs should be imposed. The government's priority is to reduce the number of patients and fatality figures, and administer vaccine to maximum number of people. As the financial crisis would be severe, the meeting chaired by the CM will take a decision on whether more curbs are needed.

Health Minister Veena George has asked the public to exercise extreme caution during the next four weeks. As part of preparations against the threat of the third wave, oxygen beds and ICUs would be set up at hospitals from the taluk level onwards. The number of ventilators has also been increased.

As the Onam festival led to crowding, the daily Covid figures could touch 40,000 in September, according to the estimates of the health department. There are also apprehensions that the disease spread ahead of the third wave could lead to a crisis in the medical facilities. The health department's meeting will assess ways to prevent this. Steps would also be initiated to maximise testing.

The meeting chaired by the CM will also decide if the relaxations announced ahead of Onam should be withdrawn. However, the general assessment is that another lockdown would be impractical. Therefore, the meet could decide to tighten the local curbs. A decision is also likely on reimposing the weekend lockdown.