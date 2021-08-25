31,445 new cases, 215 deaths, 19+ TPR; Has Onam dented Kerala's COVID strategy?

Kerala reported 31,445 new COVID cases and 20,271 recoveries on Wednesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,70,292.

So far, 36,92,628 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 29,608 contracted the virus through contact while 138 came from outside the state and 123 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,65,273 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 3,06,19,046 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 19.03.

Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts reported the most cases - 4048, 3865 and 3680 respectively.

A total of 215 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Wednesday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 19,972.

There are currently 4,70,860 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 4,44,278 are under home or institutional quarantine while 26,582 are in hospitals.

Govt has no idea how to curb COVID surge: Opposition leader

Earlier, Opposition Congress picked holes in the State's virus management system and urged the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government to immediately release the health data.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan alleged that the COVID control system in the state has failed and wanted the government to revive its existing strategies and methodology for disease management.

"Though the total number of COVID patients had crossed 38 lakh mark in the state, the government is still hiding the health data related to it. This will prevent evolving strategies to fight the third wave of the disease," he told a press meet here.

The lack of data analysis has seriously affected even the research activities in the southern state, the leader added.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 4,048 (contact cases - 3,987)

Thrissur - 3,865 (3,846)

Kozhikode - 3,680 (3,615)

Malappuram - 3,502 (3,401)

Palakkad - 2,562 (1,396)

Kollam - 2,479 (2,469)

Kottayam - 2,050 (1,951)

Kannur - 1,930 (1,825)

Alappuzha - 1,874 (1,847)

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,700 (1,591)

Idukki - 1,166 (1,155)

Pathanamthitta - 1,008 (987)

Wayanad - 962 (940)

Kasaragod - 619 (598)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,272

Kollam - 2,582

Pathanamthitta - 258

Alappuzha - 1,094

Kottayam - 850

Idukki - 492

Ernakulam - 1,872

Thrissur - 2,517

Palakkad - 1,881

Malappuram - 2,929

Kozhikode - 2,426

Wayanad - 647

Kannur - 1,032

Kasaragod - 419