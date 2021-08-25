Malayalam
Fish seller in Thiruvananthapuram claims police threw her fish in the dirt

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 25, 2021 10:21 PM IST
fish seller
Valiyathura native Maria Pushpam has claimed that the cops ruined her business.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Another fish seller in Kerala has claimed to be the victim of highhandedness on the part of authorities.

Maria Pushpam, who was selling fish near the Karamana Bridge in the city, said on Wednesday that policemen threw her fish into the mud.

The alleged incident has been reported just weeks after a fish seller, Alphonsa, in Attingal complained that Municipal authorities threw away the fish she was selling on the wayside.

The opposition had raised the issue during the question hour in the assembly earlier this month.

According to a Manorama News report, Maria, a native of Valiyathura, was asked to leave by the police. They refused to heed to the fish seller's request of staying at the location until she had earned something.

"I had fish for Rs 5,000 to sell," Maria was quoted by a Manorama News report. "I told them we will sit in a corner and sell for the day and not return here again, but they got angry and threw the fish into the mud."

Meanwhile, the Fort Police have refuted the allegations and said that they would inspect CCTV from nearby shops.

