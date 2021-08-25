All attendees of public functions in Kerala to be tested if one found positive for COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has decided not to let down the vigil against the persisting threat of COVID-19, but it would be realistic with regard to the travails of the public caused by long shutdowns that were enforced a couple of times state-wide.

As per the latest decision taken after Wednesday's review meeting on the pandemic status, the Government would continue with the current lockdown restrictions and relaxations allowed.

Significantly, if anyone who takes part in public functions such as wedding or funeral tests positive for COVID-19, then all those who attended the function will be tested for the disease.

Vaccination drive

Meanwhile, the first dose of vaccine will be administered to all aged above 18 by the end of September.

As Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, and Ernakulam districts are way ahead in vaccination only those with symptoms will be tested in these districts from now on. Extensive testing will be held in districts where the vaccination coverage has been low.

In districts where more than 70 per cent of the first dose vaccine has been administered, the vaccination will be completed in two weeks.

These decisions were taken during the review meetings chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday. The meeting to be chaired by the Chief Minister on Saturday will take a call on if more restrictions are needed.

No decision was taken to withdraw the Sunday lockdown.

Genomic studies

The health department has been tasked with carrying out with genomic studies in Idukki, Palakkad, and Kasaragod districts where over 5 per cent people who had taken both doses of the vaccine tested positive for COVID-19 in a span of two weeks.