Factional wranglings delay naming of new DCC presidents

New Delhi: Pressure from strong factions in the Kerala unit of Congress has delayed the announcement on the appointment of new District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents. Sources say the lack of unanimity over the choices for some districts is preventing the party high command to name the new district chiefs in the southern state.

KPCC president K.Sudhakaran held discussions with AICC general secretary in-charge of the State, Tariq Anawar, on Wednesday to break the impasse.

Tariq Anwar told reporters after the meeting that the names of new DCC presidents would be announced soon. He said another round of discussions would be held on Thursday, before finalising the list.

Though Sudhakaran claimed that a consensus has been reached on a single name for each district, Tariq Anwar refused to confirm it.

In districts where there is more than one name for consideration, the stand of the party high command will be crucial in deciding the final choice. There are many takers for the post in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Palakkad, Alappuzha and Kottayam DCCs.

According to reports, the 'A' group led by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy is strongly opposing the candidature of K.Praveen Kumar, a protege of K.Muralidharan MP, to the post of Kozhikode DCC president. The 'A' group is staking claim for the post by saying that it has been at the helm of affairs in the Kozhikode DCC for the last many years.

The 'A' group insists on getting the Kozhikode DCC since the leadership is not considering the group's nominees for Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram DCCs.

The group warned of strong rebellion from party workers belonging to the group if the KPCC leadership ignored their genuine demands. It would cause fissures in the party's unity, they said.

But the KPCC leadership has made it clear that they would not succumb to group pressures anymore. Only those who found a place in the draft list given to the party high command on August 14 would be considered for appointments to the post of DCC presidents.