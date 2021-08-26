30,007 new COVID cases in Kerala after 1.66L tests on Thursday

Kerala reported 30,007 new COVID cases and 18,997 recoveries on Thursday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,81,209.

So far, 37,11,625 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 28,650 contracted the virus through contact while 128 came from outside the state and 104 are healthcare workers.

A total of 1,66,397 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 3,07,85,443 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 18.03.

Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Thrissur districts reported the most cases - 3872, 3461 and 3157 respectively.

A total of 162 COVID deaths too were confirmed on Thursday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 20,134.

There are currently 4,87,246 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 4,59,821 are under home or institutional quarantine while 27,425 are in hospitals.