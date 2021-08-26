Man, whose wife and newborn died of COVID in Saudi, kills self in Aluva

Kochi: A young man, whose wife and newborn died of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia, was found hanging at his residence at Aluva on Thursday.

Vishnu, 32, of Chengamanad, who was reportedly depressed by the death of his dear ones, had returned to Kerala on August 5.

His wife, Gadha, 27, was six months pregnant when she contracted COVID and was admitted to a hospital at Qatif.

After the baby was delivered prematurely, Gadha, whose health had been worsening, died. Two days later, the child was also declared dead.

Vishnu had been preparing to return with Gadha for delivery before she was infected.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471-2552056)