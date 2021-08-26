Kochi: An old multi-storied building located near the Ernakulam North railway station has tilted and and may cave in anytime on Thursday. It once housed the popular Mas Hotel and the office of the Congress, thus was a beehive of activity and major landmark in the heart of the town.

The building is currently in a precarious state and may collapse soon. The adjoining buildings are also in danger.

Public have been barred from taking the road before the structure, leading to the railway station; instead people may use the Chittoor Road to enter the railway station from the other gate.

The police and fire force personnel have evacuated those inside the building and prohibited entry. After hearing crackling sounds, people inside shops rushed outside and to their horror saw the building tilting sideways. A large crowd gathered outside the building even as the police directed the people to disperse from the area.

The KSEB personnel have cut the power supply to the building. The authorities are planning various measures including the demolition of the building.

The offices and shops based out of the building had stopped functioning recently. However, furniture and other stuff are yet to be removed from the offices and shops based in the building.

Eight shops were functioning until recently on the first floor. A hotel named Royal was on the ground floor where the yesteryear Mas Hotel operated.

For decades the Congress office was thronged by activists and leaders from across the state as it was under the control of the then powerful 'I' faction led by party bigwig K Karunakaran.

The cracks which led to the tilting of the building could have been caused by the wear and tear over a period of time.