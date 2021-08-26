Three health workers, including a female nurse, assaulted in Malappuram

Malappuram: Three healthcare workers, including a nurse, were assaulted during a vaccination camp at Nediyiruppu Primary Health Centre near Kondotty here on Thursday.

Junior Health Inspector Rajesh B reportedly suffered injuries on his chest after being attacked by locals, who were unhappy with the delay in the vaccination process.

Junior public health nurse, Remani, and hospital attender, Sabari, who tried to intervene, were also allegedly assaulted by a group of locals by around 9.30 am.

Nediyiruppu Junior Health Inspector Abdul Latheef told Onmanorama that the assailants had also created a ruckus at the centre later because of which the camp had to be stopped.

The injured health workers have been admitted to the Taluk Hospital at Kondotty.

The Karipur Police has registered a case against five persons, two of whom are yet to be identified. Those named in the FIR are Mohammed Ali, Abdurahiman and Jaffar.

They have been charged under various sections of the IPC and the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions Act, 2012.