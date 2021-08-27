Kerala reports over 30k cases for third day in a row; TPR soars to 19.22%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 32,801 new COVID cases and 18,573 recoveries on Friday.

The State has reported over 30,000 daily cases for the last three days. Kerala had 31,445 new cases on Wednesday and 30,007 positives on Thursday.

The COVID toll in the state has reached 20,313 after 179 recent deaths were added to the list.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,95,254. The latest Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the state is 19.22 percent.

A total of 1,70,703 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 3,09,56,146 samples have been sent for testing.

District-wise break-up of today's cases:

Malappuram- 4032

Thrissur- 3953

Ernakulam- 3627

Kozhikode- 3362

Kollam-2828

Palakkad- 2727

Thiruvananthapuram- 2255

Alappuzha- 2188

Kannur- 1984

Kottayam- 1877

Pathanamthitta-1288

Idukki-1125

Wayanad-961

Kasaragod-594

District-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thrissur 2,490

Kollam 2,325

Palakkad 2,190

Malappuram, 1,948

Ernakulam 1,843

Kozhikode 1,524

Thiruvananthapuram 1,258

Alappuzha 1,230

Kannur 1,191

Kottayam 745

Idukki 616

Pathanamthitta 545

Kasaragod 448

Wayanad 220