Kerala reports over 30k cases for third day in a row; TPR soars to 19.22%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 32,801 new COVID cases and 18,573 recoveries on Friday.
The State has reported over 30,000 daily cases for the last three days. Kerala had 31,445 new cases on Wednesday and 30,007 positives on Thursday.
The COVID toll in the state has reached 20,313 after 179 recent deaths were added to the list.
With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 1,95,254. The latest Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the state is 19.22 percent.
A total of 1,70,703 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
So far, 3,09,56,146 samples have been sent for testing.
District-wise break-up of today's cases:
Malappuram- 4032
Thrissur- 3953
Ernakulam- 3627
Kozhikode- 3362
Kollam-2828
Palakkad- 2727
Thiruvananthapuram- 2255
Alappuzha- 2188
Kannur- 1984
Kottayam- 1877
Pathanamthitta-1288
Idukki-1125
Wayanad-961
Kasaragod-594
District-wise break-up of today's recoveries:
Thrissur 2,490
Kollam 2,325
Palakkad 2,190
Malappuram, 1,948
Ernakulam 1,843
Kozhikode 1,524
Thiruvananthapuram 1,258
Alappuzha 1,230
Kannur 1,191
Kottayam 745
Idukki 616
Pathanamthitta 545
Kasaragod 448
Wayanad 220