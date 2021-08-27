Malayalam
Rate govt offices like you rate a restaurant, tells Kerala CM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 27, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Pinarayi Vijayan
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the public to download the app in a Facebook post on Friday.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the public to evaluate the services offered at government institutions just like rating a restaurant or bakery.

Vijayan wrote in a Facebook post on Friday while introducing 'Ente Jilla' (my district) mobile application.

The CM said that the app was launched for rating and offering suggestions on the functioning of over a thousand government offices in the State.

According to the chief minister, the app will also feature contact details of various offices.

The public can rate the services between 1 and 5, with five presumably the best rating and one the worst.

"The district collectors have been told to monitor the feedback. The Chief Minister's Office will oversee the functioning of the application," wrote Vijayan.

The app can be downloaded from Google Playstore. The post states that phone numbers of officials will be provided on request.

