Vaccination, post-COVID treatment no longer free in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has now almost gone back from its earlier promise of giving free vaccination and post-COVID treatment for the general public, fearing additional financial burden on its exchequer.

But this comes at a time when our neighbouring States are introducing more pro-poor initiatives for the pandemic-hit citizens.

The State Government has decided to charge the public even though it has the most number of COVID-19 patients in the country.

Pinarayi Vijayan was among the chief ministers who had strongly opposed the Central Government's suggestion to the State for spending Rs 400 to buy a single dose of vaccine.

Later, the Kerala Government started a `vaccine challenge' with the aim of collecting around Rs 1,300 crore for procuring vaccines. Many organisations and individuals contributed heavily to the fund through CM's relief fund. The State Government did not even heed to requests for keeping it as a separate fund.

After the intervention by the Supreme Court, the Central Government decided to keep the 75 per cent quota for vaccine distribution through government hospitals free of cost and 25 per cent through private hospitals. The private hospitals were asked to procure the vaccine at a price fixed by the vaccine companies.

When the companies refused to give vaccines to private hospitals in the State below a certain quantity, the Pinarayi Government decided to spend Rs 126 crore for procuring 20 lakh doses of vaccines for private hospitals. Private hospitals had to repay Rs 630 to the government for one dose by collecting it from the public. Private hospitals were allowed to charge Rs 150 as a service charge.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, vaccines are being given free of cost via private hospitals under a government initiative. Karnataka is planning to introduce such a scheme. In some states, only service charge is taken by the private hospital.

The Kerala Government has not yet revoked the order issued by the Principal Secretary (Health) to charge money for the post-COVID treatment of APL categories in government hospitals.

The post-COVID surgeries, including black fungus treatment, will cost you a maximum of Rs 27,500 in government hospitals. For ventilator facilities, it will be Rs 2,000 daily. A room in a general ward will cost you Rs 750 daily.

The State Government had charged money from the public only for pay ward facilities earlier.