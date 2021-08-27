Thrissur Mayor alleges attack by Opposition in Council Meet

Thrissur: The Council meeting of the Thrissur Municipal Corporation witnessed unruly scenes on Friday with the Mayor alleging he was shoved by the Opposition members belonging to the United Democratic Front.

The brawl between the governing party and Opposition arose during a meeting convened to discuss the Master Plan for the city.

Mayor MK Varghese alleged that the Opposition councillors encircled him and tried to push him down from the chair as he was making the introductory speech.

"The meeting was summoned as per the request of the Opposition. When the heated exchange worsened to physical assault, I took shelter in the cabin. I was quite worried," the Mayor told Manorama News.

Members of the ruling party and opposition meanwhile raised slogans against each other. The Mayor dissolved the meeting soon after he was cornered.

Varghese was blocked by the UDF councillors as he made the exit from the council hall. The LDF councillors who tried to protect the Mayor soon locked horns with the Opposition members.

BJP councillors followed the Mayor and gheraoed him in his office. They alleged the Master Plan will spoil the heritage of the Vadakkumnathan Temple grounds.

The Opposition claimed the Master Plan was drafted in such a manner that the real estate mafia benefited.

In the December 2020 civic body elections, the Left Democratic Front had appointed Congress rebel candidate MK Varghese to the mayor post for the first two years of the term. Out of 54 divisions, LDF had won 24 sets, UDF won 23, rebel candidate won a seat and NDA won 6 seats.