Unusual spike in COVID-19 cases in four Kerala districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government is worried over the Health Department's assessment that the number of daily COVID-19 patients would cross 40,000.

In the last four weeks, both the number of cases and the case confirmation rates have gone up. The government estimates that the next two weeks will be crucial.

The Health Department has said that the unusual spike in the number of patients in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur and Ernakulam should be taken seriously. The cases in Thiruvananthapuram district too has gone up again.

Though adequate oxygen beds are available in these districts, the chances of shortage of ICU and ventilator beds cannot be ruled out.

If there is an unusual increase in the number of cases in these districts, many of them will be shifted to other districts.

According to health experts, the government will have a tough time ensuring proper medical treatment facilities if there is an abnormal increase in the number of COVID-patients.

Delta variants cause concern



At present, there are 195,254 patients undergoing treatment. Currently, 2047 patients are in the ICU and 790 patients are in the ventilator. The prevalence of delta variants in some patients is also causing the spread of the virus to three to seven people on an average.



The increased social contacts during the Onam festivities and the visit of more people from other states have led to the situation.

In another development, those who have been already vaccinated are also being tested COVID-19 positive. So, social distancing at vaccination centres will be strictly implemented.

Around 55.08 per cent of the population in Kerala received the first dose of the vaccine. But only 36.06 per cent got the second dose of the population.

The Centre urged the State to formulate a special action plan to ensure the speedy administration of the second dose of vaccine.

The assessment is that the COVID-19 can be fully controlled in the State only if 70 per cent of the population takes two doses of vaccination.

Centre expresses dismay



The Union Health Ministry has sent a letter to the State Chief Secretary, saying that the Centre has put all the 14 districts in the State under the 'worrisome district' category.



If the State ignored the five-point containment programmes suggested by the Centre, the cases would definitely go up in Kerala and other neighbouring States, it warned.

The containment zones should be identified strictly on the basis of the guidelines set by the Centre. Surveillance should be strengthened in clusters where there are more cases. In nearby areas too, there should be strict monitoring.

Target testing suggested



According to the Central Government, more testing should be done as per the ICMR guidelines. Target testing should be augmented to identify those who are vulnerable to the disease in the containment zones.



Genetic classification techniques should be employed in areas where the COVID-19 cases are always high, the Centre advised.