Driver dead as van goes up in flames near Alappuzha, suicide suspected

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 28, 2021 10:46 AM IST
Alappuzha: A van went up in flames early on Saturday at Kanichikulangara, near Alappuzha town.

The driver, identified as Rajeevan of Chanthiroor in Aroor, has died. He was 45 years old.

Relatives and police suspect it to be a case of suicide, though this angle is yet to be confirmed.

The Tempo Traveller was found burning at dawn. It was parked close to the Kanichikulangara Junction on the national highway.

The vehicle belongs to a Chanthiroor resident named Ajayan. Rajeevan reportedly worked at a food processing unit run by Ajayan.

Rajeevan was undergoing mental distress, his kin claimed. The Arthunkal police is investigating the case.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471-2552056)

