31,265 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, active cases at 2 lakh; Night curfew from Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: In the backdrop of a surge in COVID-19 infections in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that a night curfew will be imposed in the state from Monday.

The curfew will be from 10pm to 6am when strict restrictions will be in place.

The state has earlier announced a total lockdown on Sunday, August 29.

Kerala recorded 31,265 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the number of active infections in the state to 20,4896, the CM said during his sunset briefing.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the state is at 18.67 percent on Saturday as the new cases were reported after testing 1,67,497 samples.

With 153 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's toll rose to 20,466. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID-19 deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

The state also reported 21,468 recoveries from the infection on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 29,891 had contracted the virus through contact while 120 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 1,158 is yet to be traced.

There are 96 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 39,77,572 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 37,51,666 recovered.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thrissur - 3,957 (3,943)

Ernakulam - 3,807 (3,750)

Kozhikode - 3,292 (3,252)

Malappuram - 3,199 (3,119)

Kollam - 2,751 (2,733)

Palakkad - 2,488 (1,691)

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,360 (2,289)

Alappuzha - 1,943 (1,900)

Kottayam - 1,680 (1,599)

Kannur - 1,643 (1,549)

Pathanamthitta - 1,229 (1,205)

Wayanad - 1,224 (1,203)

Idukki - 1,171 (1,146)

Kasaragod - 521 (512)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,571

Kollam - 2,416

Pathanamthitta - 805

Alappuzha - 1,244

Kottayam - 476

Idukki - 741

Ernakulam - 1,819

Thrissur - 2,521

Palakkad - 2,235

Malappuram - 3,002

Kozhikode - 2,301

Wayanad - 649

Kannur - 1,138

Kasaragod - 550

Key points from CM's press conference:

• There has been a spike in cases in the wake of the festival of Onam.

• Kerala has managed to give upto 5 lakh doses of vaccines daily.

• Deaths have risen in proportion with the increase in cases.

• The state is seeing the increase in cases seriously. With the threat of a third wave emerging, it is important to be prepared to face it.

• Leading epidemiologist, Dr Jayaprakash Muliyil and virologist at Velloor CMC, Dr Gagandeep Kang, besides other specialist have lauded Kerala's COVID containment measures/

• It is important to bring normalcy to public life. The wounds inflicted by the pandemic on our lives is yet to be healed.

• Even if cases increase further, Kerala can handle the situation, Dr Jayaprakash has said, noted the CM.

• The death rate in Kerala is 0.51% while nationally it is 1.34%. Kerala has a larger population of elderly and those with diabetes, yet if the state has managed to keep a check on the number of deaths, it proves the excellence of the healthcare system here.

• Kerala has given most vaccinations in the country, said the CM. The vaccination campaigns have been a huge success, so far over 50 lakh persons have been vaccinated.

• So far, 2,77,99,126 vaccinations have been given in the State, of which 2,39,0,751 were first doses and 74,08,379 second doses have been given.

• Nearly nine lakh persons above 60 and with comorbidities are yet to take their vaccines due to reluctance. Efforts are on to convince them. However, many are still reluctant and that matter will be considered seriously. Some worry if they will be in danger if they take a vaccine, their worries are compounded by unscientific claims. In fact, if the elderly take vaccines, they develop better protection from the virus compared to youngsters. Majority of those who died of COVID had not taken vaccination.

• From next week, there will be night curfew throughout the state. It will be in force from 10pm to 6am.

• The review meeting decided to include health experts in a discussion. The doctors of Medical Colleges and private hospitals, prominent virologists and health experts will be part of the discussion.

• The meeting will be held on September 1.

• Local self-government bodies are playing a vital role in the containment measures. A meeting of presidents and secretaries of the local bodies will be held on September 3. Besides, the health minister, revenue minister, and local self-government minister will participate in the meeting.

• Everyone with COVID-19 symptoms will be subjected to RT-PCR tests.

• Rs 13,44,100 received in fine in the last 24 hours from 7,537 persons who did not wear masks in the public and 6,480 persons for not maintaining social distancing.

• We haven't seen people here queuing up before cremations, nobody in Kerala has had the misfortune of letting their dear ones' dead bodies float over rivers.

• From the first week of next month, children who lost their parents or guardians to COVID will be paid Rs 2,000 monthly, which will continue until they turn 18. In addition, such children will have Rs 3 lakh deposited in the accounts as fixed deposit. The government will also take care of their education until graduation. The state has sanctioned Rs 3,19,99,000 for it.

• If the third wave hits, it is said that children might be infected more. The state is prepared to deal with it. The state has kept ready 158 HDU beds, 96 ICU beds and 744 beds for children.

Besides, 870 metric tonne oxygen is kept in reserve, 290 MT oxygen at hospitals.

The state is also preparing 33 oxygen generation units, through which 77 MT oxygen can be produced. Already, nine such units are operational.

• Till yesterday, Kerala has tested over 3,09,00,00 samples. Yesterday alone, nearly 70,000 RT-PCR tests were done. Every government hospital has facilities to conduct antigen tests.

Testing and quarantine

Till Saturday, 3,11,23,643 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 5,14,031 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 4,84,508 are under home or institutional quarantine while 29,523 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 2,792 people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday.

Under the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) categorization, there are 353 wards in 70 local bodies across Kerala where the WIPR is above 8. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.